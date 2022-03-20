Burst DJB pipes wreak havoc on the lives of Madrasi colony residents

Senthamarai’s husband wakes up around 4:30 a.m. in his one-room shanty in Madrasi Camp. After freshening up he begins a drill that he has been forced to perform twice a day for the past three weeks: emptying water from his house.

“After some time, he gets tired and I do it, and this goes on till 9 am. Then again in the evening, our house gets flooded and we do this all over again for two to three hours. Our backs ache from kneeling down and emptying water with mugs and buckets,” said Senthamarai, 37, who works as a house help.

Each time water supply turns on here, in the morning and evening, houses in Madrasi camp get flooded due to the broken pipes of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The pipes have broken at a depth of 10 feet and authorities have dug a pit to fix it, only to abandon the repair work, making the situation worse for the residents.

A seven-year-old boy had fallen into the water-filled pit a week ago while playing with other children in the area. According to his parents, the boy was luckily spotted by a neighbour from the first floor and rescued in time.

“It was due to God’s grace that someone saw my son’s hand and pulled him out from the pit,” said Sheela Babu, 30, whose son Darshan, 7 fell into the pit. “What if he didn’t see my son? His lungs were full of water and we had to take him to a doctor for treatment.”

The pit has been covered after the incident with grills made of sticks by the authorities, but water still keeps overflowing from the gaps in the grills.

When contacted, a Delhi government spokesperson did not offer a comment.

Water woes

“Can’t do anything else till 9 in the morning till we clear out the water. I was supposed to go to work at a nearby house at 8 a.m., but as you can see, I’m still here,” Ms. Senthamarai said

She said that her husband also gets late for work due to this and she can’t even cook at a corner of the one-roomed house, which doubles up as the kitchen. “My son can’t wear his uniform and shoes here in the morning and go to school. So, every night we go to my sister’s house and sleep there. Only my husband sleeps here now,” Ms. Senthamarai, who earns Rs. 5,000 a month from domestic work at two houses, said.

Priya, 40, showing the floor of her house explained how water from the broken DJB pipes seeps from beneath the floor.

“I have been cleaning since 5 a.m. and still water keeps coming from beneath the floor,” she said pointing to the wet floor.

According to slum dwellers, about 15 houses are affected due to it and the government has stopped the repairs as their vehicles can’t enter the lanes.