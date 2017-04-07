Burning issue: CBSE serves show-cause notice to official

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a show-cause notice to an official over a question in the Class XII Biology Board exam paper, which asked students to justify as to why “burying” should be promoted over “burning” to protect the environment from pollution.

Subject expert debarred

The CBSE has also debarred the subject expert who framed the question for “ambiguity in the interpretation of the question” after Twitter users criticised it and tagged Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking his intervention.

The confusion arose as the question did not specifically state if it was about burial or cremation of bodies.

“The subject expert who framed the question was debarred for ambiguity in the interpretation of the question. A show- cause notice was also issued to the (Board) official concerned,” the CBSE said.

“Question No. 23 in the Biology paper of the Delhi scheme is a value-based question which intends to highlight proper disposal of waste by using landfills, compost pits, etc. Therefore, the question is framed to inculcate environment-friendly behaviour and increase sensitivity towards safe disposal of waste,” the Board added.

‘Burying’ or ‘burning’

Asking students to justify as to why “burying” should be promoted over “burning” to protect the environment from air pollution, the question stated, “Public all over India is very much concerned about the deteriorating air quality in large parts of India. Alarmed by this situation the residents’ welfare association of your locality organised an awareness programme entitled (sic) ‘Bury, not burn’.”

Twitterati raises issue

“They invited you being a Biology student to participate. How would you justify your arguments that promote burying and discourage burning? Give two reasons,” it asked.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user had tagged Mr. Javadekar with a picture of the question paper.

“So, the CBSE under @PrakashJavdekar run @HRDMinistry wants to promote Burial & not Burning – even asking impressionable minds 2 reasons in support,” the user tweeted.