Burial grounds up for adoption in the Capital

Nearly 28 burial grounds have been put up for “adoption” by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for NGOs, expression of interest for which has been invited till October 31.

A public notice put up on the SDMC’s website details the locations of these grounds and whether they are meant for burial, wood cremation, electrical cremation or other.

While local groups will be preferred, registered groups that are found eligible will have to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the SDMC by which it will be made responsible for various aspects. These include ensuring availability of wood for cremation, drinking water, free parking, maintaining cleanliness, greenery, urinals and toilets and others. Apart from this, hearse van facility may also be provided by the organisation, rates for which will be determined by the Zonal Deputy Commissioner. The terms also state that no commercial hoardings will be allowed. The agreement will be entered into for one year and will be extendable to two more years. A security deposit of ₹50,000 will also have to be made.

Among the grounds up for adoption is also an infant burial ground at Dwaraka Sector 24.