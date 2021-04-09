Burglars who asked victims topay for stolen goods nabbed

NEW DELHI

09 April 2021 00:33 IST

Two persons, who used to commit burglaries in houses and later used to ask the victims to transfer money to their e-wallets to get the articles back, have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said that the accused has been identified as Nirmal Pandey (24) and Kundan Pandey (24), both residents of Najafgarh, who are new to the world of crime.

Police said that incidents of night burglary were reported in Tehkhand Village in Okhla Phase-I where the burglars asked the victims to e-pay them to get their stolen articles back. Police said that three such cases have been solved with their arrest.

During investigation, call records of the number associated with the account of accused were analysed after which the accused’s location was traced to Najafgarh. They were identified with the help of CCTVs installed in the area.

Subsequently, Nirmal and Kundan were held from Nangli Dairy in Najafgarh, Mr. Meena said, adding that three mobile phones, one laptop and two debit cards have been recovered from their possession.