Burglars drill hole, loot 25 bank lockers

Burglars drilled a hole through the wall of the strongroom of a nationalised bank branch in Modinagar here and looted 25 lockers, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Monday after an employee of the Punjab National Bank opened the strongroom and found a number of lockers looted.

Although bank manager Ashok Srivastav in his complaint to police claimed that only 11 lockers were looted, during investigation, it was found that 25 lockers were looted.

It is suspected that the incident took place in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a police official said. No security guard was deployed outside the bank.

Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh said, “It is difficult to say how much money and ornaments have been looted from the lockers as none of the bank customers who availed locker facility have given a list of items they had kept there.”