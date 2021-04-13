Bureau of Indian Standards told to monitor manufacture, sale of helmets

HC directs it to look into complaints by NGO and file report

The Delhi High Court on Monday noted that it was essential for the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to strictly monitor the manufacture and sale of helmets as it concerns the safety and security of the consumers.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh made the observation while hearing the plea of an NGO claiming no action has been taken by the BIS on over 1,400 complaints made by it from 2019 till date highlighting various alleged illegalities and irregularities in manufacture and sale of helmets.

On plea of NGO, Utprarit Consumer Foundation, the High Court directed the BIS to look into the complaints made by the NGO and to file a status report indicating the action taken and the steps taken by the authority to monitor and supervise the manufacture and sale of helmets to ensure there was no misuse of the ISI mark.

The NGO claimed that “a few companies and manufacturers are indulging in rampant illegal and unfair trade practices, including misrepresentation and false declarations thereby, cheating and misleading the customers by way of manufacturing and selling inter alia sub-standard helmets and/or without applicable licence to manufacture helmets”.