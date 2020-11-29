Burari ground remains largely empty

COVID-19 enquiry camp, other facilities are being set up

Nirankari ground in Burari, where Delhi Police has allowed farmers to protest, was largely empty on Saturday with only a few groups sitting at the site.

“We are here to support the farmers who have gathered from different States. We will go to the border from here if they do not come here,” said Charanjeet Singh from Faridkot, who reached Delhi on Saturday with his group.

At the entrance of the ground, a poster reads: “Aam Admi Party desh ke kisaanon ka hardik swagat karti hai (Aam Admi Party welcomes farmers)”. Delhi Police drones fly overhead.

Facilities such as a medical camp, COVID-19 enquiry camp, langar provisions, water, toilets, and more have been put in place. “In case of rain or wind, concrete tents are being put up and will be prepared by Saturday night,” said a worker.