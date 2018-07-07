Burari deaths: post-mortem reports likely on July 9

A week after 11 members of a family were found dead in north Delhi’s Burari, the police said on Saturday that post-mortem reports of five or six of them are expected on July 9.

The reports of the rest are expected on July 10, a senior police officer said. “The reports will prima facie show if any poisonous substance was found in their bodies,” he added.

The reports will then be sent to the Forensics Science Laboratory. The viscera preserved there will be examined for the next few weeks to determine the presence of any poison, the officer said.

Following this, a request will be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory to conduct a psychological autopsy next week. Other case files will also be sent to the team so they can determine the mental health of the family members, the officer said.

“The team will go through the statements given to the police. They can also independently question people to know about the mental health of the family members. They will then share their final opinion on whether Lalit, or any other member, was delusional as suspected,” the officer added.

Psychological autopsy

The psychological autopsy report is not permissible in court irrespective of the outcome.

The investigation so far points to mass suicide and not murder, the officer said, adding that a murder case was registered on July 1. This was because of the bodies were found blindfolded and taped, he said.

“So far, no role of any outsider or anyone else has been found. By the end of the ongoing investigation, if it remains the same, a cancellation report will be submitted in the court,” the officer said.

On July 1, 10 of 11 members of the Bhatia family were found hanging at their residence in Burari, while an elderly woman was found dead on the floor in another room. The deceased were identified as Narayan Devi (77), her two sons Bhavnesh (50), and Lalit (45), her daughters-in-law Savita (48), and Teena (42), her daughter Pratibha (57), her grandchildren Priyanka (33), Nitu (25), Monu (23), Dhruv (15) and Shivam (15).