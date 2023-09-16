Burari assault victim alleges rape by more persons; case lodged

September 16, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The minor girl, who was raped over four months allegedly by the now-suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha at his home in Burari, has told the police that she was raped multiple times by five to six other persons, the officers said on Friday.

“The girl said five to six boys from her neighbourhood in New Usmanpur, where she lived with her family, raped her several times from 2018 to 2020. She was 11 years old in 2018. She also said that the assailants were known to her family,” a senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a fresh case, under IPC Section 376 (rape) and POCSO Act Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), has been filed at the New Usmanpur police station based on the victim’s statements.

Mr. Khakha, 51, allegedly raped his friend’s then 15-year-old daughter from November 2020 to January 2021 after she moved into his home in Burari following her father’s death.

Mr. Khakha’s wife, Seema Khakha, 50, is accused of forcing the victim to take abortion pills, leading to the termination of her pregnancy. The matter came to light last month when the victim developed severe anxiety and was rushed to a hospital, where she narrated her ordeal to counsellors.

The couple was arrested on August 21 and is currently in judicial custody.

Mr. Kalsi said the victim shared details about the sexual assault by the five boys while giving a statement under CrPC Section 161 in connection with the case against the accused couple.

Another officer said the condition of the victim, who was, till recently, suffering from severe anxiety, has somewhat improved.

