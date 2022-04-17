Buns upon a time

Move over hamburger. A Vasant Kunj outlet is promising a whole new burger experience, minus the bread

Move over hamburger. A Vasant Kunj outlet is promising a whole new burger experience, minus the bread

Folks at home were all in the mood for a burger a few days ago, so we ordered from a chain known for its somewhat similar-tasting patties. When the food came, I noticed that we all did the same thing – we discarded the top bun from the burger. In fact, for a moment I even thought of removing the lower one.

Increasingly, I find that burgers are getting a bit too ‘bunny’, If I may put it that way. The bread, however soft, takes away from the taste of the patty. And I suppose it was this thought that made me go over the ‘Hambagu’ list rather carefully on the menu of a delivery outlet called TripleSBurger.

The S stands for seasoned, smashed and seared, and the outlet is in Masudpur in Vasant Kunj, delivering through food apps. The chef is Subhayan Das, who was earlier with celeb chef Saby Gorai. TripleSBurger has an interesting menu, but I stuck to the hambagu section. These are burgers without buns, a variation of Japanese steaks.

We asked for a Belgian pork patty (₹445), a lamb patty (₹395), a chicken patty (₹325) and a mozzarella and cherry tomato salad (₹255). The patties came with sautéed vegetables and herbed gravy, and I paid ₹1,400 through an e-wallet.

Hambagu with brown sauce. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Patty with gravy

The meats had been marinated in a mix of smoked paprika and grated carrot, celery and onions. The mutton patty was medium-rare, which I think the eatery should make clear when the food is being ordered, for not everybody may want it rare. The pork patty was packed with minced meat, and the gravy that came with the patties – a well-browned but light demi-glace – went well with the thick patties. The chicken dish was nicely crispy. I had half of the pork patty, and one half of the mutton one, and enjoyed them both. The sides were the same in all three dishes – sweetcorn, lettuce leaves, baby carrots, broccoli and cherry tomatoes, in a light dressing.

I liked the salad. Though the menu said it would have rocket leaves (much loved at home), it didn’t. It consisted of crisp lettuce leaves, cherry tomatoes and some soft and smooth mozzarella chunks. The dressing had a mildly lemony and garlic flavour. I was not surprised it was mildly lemony, considering the skyrocketing price of lemons.

On the menu are regular burgers, sliders et al. On the recommended list are a mock meat burger with cheddar cheese (₹315) and a cheese stuffed fried chicken burger with chipotle mayonnaise, served with fries (₹375). The magic mushroom slider (₹215) consists of a mushroom patty flavoured with truffle oil and then there is a grilled paprika chicken slider (₹225). The other salad on the menu is a roasted vegetable salad (₹275), tossed in a lemon vinaigrette dressing. Mildly lemony, I guess.

The food, neatly packed, gladdened our hearts. For once, we found ourselves not asking for our daily bread — or bun.