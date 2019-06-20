Bumps ahead for GMDA’s plan to revive Aravali road project

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) plan to revive the controversial road project passing through the Aravali Biodiversity Park off Mehrauli-Gurugram Road may again hit rough weather with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials not being keen on the authority’s proposal to review its alignment.

Highly placed sources in the NHAI told The Hindu that its senior officials were not amused by the GMDA’s proposal to review the alignment of the road for the revival of the project. The sources said that the NHAI had already invested huge sums of money and time in getting the plan prepared for the road as per the earlier alignment and the process of land acquisition in Delhi had also been initiated then.

“After the GMDA advised the NHAI to revise the project and review its alignment earlier this year, the proposal was forwarded by the NHAI Gurugram office to its Delhi office, but senior NHAI officials have decided to keep it in limbo as of now. The NHAI officials are of the view that the GMDA should get the study done and report prepared for the review of the alignment if they want the plan to be altered,” said the source.

Though shelved in November last, following strong protests by environmentalists and common people, the GMDA had in its meeting on March 27 asked the NHAI officials to revive the six-lane road project through the biodiversity park. The Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, had advised the NHAI officials to review the alignment for the road causing minimum impact on the park and aiming to decongest the Delhi-Gurugram border at Sirhaul.

Besides, GMDA’s Urban Environment Department and the MCG have also objected to the project, raising environment related concerns. The National Association of Software and Service Companies had in a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in December last, made an appeal to not create a bigger problem in order to solve the problem of traffic congestion.