‘Bulli Bai’: Bishnoi used a gaming character to run Twitter handles

Niraj Bishnoi

New Delhi

08 January 2022 01:17 IST

He tried to mislead police by claiming ‘Sulli Deals’ was created by a Muslim man

Investigation into the ‘Bulli Bai’ case has revealed that the main accused, Niraj Bishnoi, had five different Twitter handles, one of which he used to spread a fake narrative that ‘Sulli Deals’, another similar application, was created by a Muslim man to mislead the police.

The 20-year-old engineering student was arrested in Assam’s Jorhat by the Delhi police on Thursday for allegedly creating ‘Bulli Bai’ where photos of Muslim women were posted for “auction”.

According to DCP (Special Cell Cyber Unit) K.P.S. Malhotra, the Twitter accounts have been identified as @giyu2002, @giyu007, @giyuu84, @giyu94 and @giyu44. “Giyu” is a gaming character.

Planting information

Through @giyu007, which came to light during the probe in the ‘Sulli Deals’ case, Bishnoi used to plant information that it was created by one Javed Alam, a 23-year-old computer engineering graduate from U.P.’s Kushinagar.

Mr. Malhotra said during this time, he also created a fake profile of a girl and tried to communicate with the investigating agencies as a news reporter. “He came in contact with various news reporters and tried to spread this misinformation.”

Bishnoi’s interrogation further disclosed that he used @giyu2002 for allegedly making lewd and derogatory remarks on the picture of a woman who he had also attempted to “auction” through his Twitter account.

The woman had filed an FIR in June last year at Kishangarh police station, a month before ‘Sulli Deals’ was created. She had said that on May 13, the Twitter handle started an auction of her and allegedly said, “I invoke the legendary @sullideals 101 to auction this Sulli…Minimum bid $1 USD. Bidding starts now. All the best to all players.” She had also said in the FIR that a number of people started bidding on her and made lewd comments.

‘Open challenge’

Mr. Malhotra said @giyu44 was created by Bishnoi on January 3 to demean the arrests made by the Mumbai police in the matter and to “throw an open challenge to law enforcement agencies to nab him”. Through this account, he changed his location to Nepal to mislead the police and also went on to post notices and communications he had allegedly received from GitHub, the hosting platform, about ‘Bulli Bai’.

“After we sent a notice to GitHub seeking information about the creator of the application, it subsequently sent a notice to him, which he posted on his Twitter account,” a senior officer said.

On his possible role in creating ‘Sulli Deals’, a police source said while he used his Twitter account to promote the application, forensic examination is on to unearth his actual role.

“We are trying to recover the deleted files from his laptop in order to find a code which he might have used to create ‘Sulli Deals’ …the result will likely come within a day,” a senior police officer said.

The police also said Bishnoi accessed the GitHub account using proton virtual private network and a proton email address.

Earlier this week, the Mumbai police arrested three persons — Vishal Kumar Jha, a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru; Mayank Rawat, 21, a Delhi University student; and 19-year-old Shweta Singh from Uttarakhand — in the ‘Bulli Bai’ case.