Bulli Bai app case accused Niraj Bishnoi was socially distanced, self-taught, say parents

He never liked to use his mobile phone a lot. He, however, was hooked to his laptop, says his mother

Back home in Jorhat, Bulli Bai app case accused Niraj Bishnoi’s parents said he was socially cut off and lived in a world of his own.

Raj Kumari Bishnoi, Niraj’s mother – a housewife, stated that the son was only close to her. While growing up, he never liked to interact with people or enjoy festivals. “You know children like to play, look forward to festivals and have friends. Niraj didn’t have friends. He never liked any festival, was never excited about any,” she noted.

He also never liked to use his mobile phone a lot, she observed. He, however, was hooked to his laptop. “He was working on projects and assignments, he would say. I am an uneducated woman, so I never asked anything further.”

‘Buried into his books’

Niraj’s father Dasrath Bishnoi, who runs a grocery store and has two vehicles for loading and unloading of material, said Niraj would barely talk to him and maintain his distance. “He was buried into his books all the time. That’s all he knew. He scored 86% in class 10 and 82% in class 12. He never took any tuition throughout and studied all by himself.”

“Kabhi zindagi main nahi socha tha ki aisa hoga. Hamare ghar main maatam chhaya hua hai. (Never in this lifetime could we think that this would happen to us. Our house is filled with gloom)” he said.

Recalling the day police came, Ms. Raj Kumari said didn't understand what was happening and who the people were but later, police questioned their elder daughter who is pursuing Masters in Science. “Then they asked questions to Niraj. He said that he had created the application but didn’t use it,” the mother said adding that police then took him away.

The parents asserted that Niraj never shared his ill feeling against any community or women in general.

The worried father asked, “Uska zindagi barbaad ho gaya hai na? Bail ka chance nai hai na? (His life is ruined, isn’t it? There’s no chance of bail, right?)”. Niraj wanted to become a software developer and eventually move abroad to work for tech giants.

Niraj, 20-year-old second year B.tech student of a private engineering college in Bhopal, was arrested by the Delhi Police from his residence in Jorhat for creating the derogatory application, police said on Thursday.