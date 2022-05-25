Bulldozers will run till we get rid of Rohingyas: BJP

MCD demolished houses in Rajinder Nagar without giving any notice, allege AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-governed MCD has used bulldozers and demolished houses in Rajinder Nagar without prior notice to the people. People who raised their voice were harassed and their belongings were seized by the MCD workers, the party said.

Responding to allegations, the BJP claimed that AAP is doing “ nautanki” to save Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

Questions move

“The BJP’s onslaught against the peace of Delhi does not seem to stop any time soon. In Rajinder Nagar Vidhan Sabha’s Naraina industrial area, BJP-ruled MCD’s bulldozers, without any notice or summon, razed the shops run by innocent residents for the last 35-40 years,” AAP in-charge for MCD, Durgesh Pathak, said.

“The BJP has been running the MCD for the last two decades. If these shops were unauthorised, why didn’t they act earlier? How did shops being run for 3-4 decades suddenly become illegal encroachments,” he asked.

State BJP vice-president Shri Rajan Tiwari that AAP MLAs are creating fear among the people that the BJP will demolish your house and asking for money to “save” them. AAP is creating unfounded fear in Delhiites only to save Rohingiya and Bangladeshis, so that their votebank doesn’t slip away from them, Mr. Tiwari alleged.

“Till we are permanently able to get rid of the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis issue, corporation’s bulldozer will continue its work no matter how much the AAP leaders continue to shed crocodile tears on this,” he added.