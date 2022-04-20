The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has requested atleast 400 police personnel to maintain law and order.

Police and paramilitary forces deployed in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has ordered an extensive demolition drive of allegal structures in New Delhi on April 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has requested atleast 400 police personnel to maintain law and order.

Bulldozers have reached Jahangirpuri to carry out a proposed “encroachment removal action programme” by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The Delhi Police said that they will provide adequate protection to the agency to carry out the drive.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday requested at least 400 police personnel to maintain law and order.

SC halts demolition drive

Meanwhile, following an urgent plea by senior advocate Dushyant Dave, the Supreme Court on April 20, 2022 ordered status quo in the eviction drive being carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the riot-hit Jahangirpuri today.

Immediately after the apex court order, the demolition drive was stopped in the area.