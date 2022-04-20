Bulldozers reach Jahangirpuri for eviction drive
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has requested atleast 400 police personnel to maintain law and order.
Bulldozers have reached Jahangirpuri to carry out a proposed “encroachment removal action programme” by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.
The Delhi Police said that they will provide adequate protection to the agency to carry out the drive.
SC halts demolition drive
Meanwhile, following an urgent plea by senior advocate Dushyant Dave, the Supreme Court on April 20, 2022 ordered status quo in the eviction drive being carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the riot-hit Jahangirpuri today.
Immediately after the apex court order, the demolition drive was stopped in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.
