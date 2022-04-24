Bulldozer politics takes temple detour in Delhi 

AAP, BJP accuse each other of hurting sentiments

New Delhi The politics over demolishing structures using bulldozers took a new turn in the Capital with the Aam Aadmi Party alleging that the BJP-governed Centre has ordered demolition of a temple at Sriniwaspuri in the Capital.

AAP leaders vowed to “not allow bulldozers to run over the temple”. Both parties accused each other of hurting sentiments of Hindus. The BJP claimed that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is doing “appeasement politics”.

“When Hindus and police were being attacked in Jahangipuri, Kejriwal did not utter a word. He still has not broken his silence, even after Hindu temples were demolished in Rajasthan,” Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said.

Meanwhile,Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ch. Anil Kumarsaid that instead of demolishing structures of the poor people to create communal divide, the BJP and AAP leaders should “bulldoze the hatred in their minds” for the poor and uphold the rule of law.

Temple visit

Earlier in the day, AAP national spokesperson Atishi visited the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Sriniwaspuri, which was allegedly built on government land, according to a Central government order shared by AAP.

“Their greed for money has reached such an extreme that they are not even sparing Lord Shri Ram’s temple donations. They have gone as far as issuing a demolition notice on a temple. What is this undying need to make money that they are attacking people’s faith? And now, even the Neelkanth Mandir will be left in ruins under their bulldozer justice,” Ms. Atishi said.

Reiterating its allegation that the BJP is threatening people to demolish houses and shops and is asking for bribes, AAP said it will take out padyatras in all wards of Delhi on Sunday against the BJP’s “blatant extortion”.

“AAP workers will educate the public about BJP’s rising hooliganism through the padyatra,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

Delhi BJP vice-president Rajan Tiwari said no such order had been issued by the Centre. “You are just trying to stoke Hindu religious fervour by such statements. Under Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, the party will ensure that no harm befalls any temple,” he said.