ADVERTISEMENT

Built without approval, Delhi PWD knocks down steps outside new Congress HQ

March 25, 2023 02:49 am | Updated 02:50 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi Congress spokesperson said the demolition of the steps was not a matter of conflict

The Hindu Bureau

In an anti-encroachment drive in the run-up to the G-20 Summit, the Delhi PWD on Friday knocked down three steps built without approval outside the new Congress headquarters that is under construction at DDU Marg here.

A senior PWD official said the steps obstructed the footpath and were not part of the plan approved by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. “After carrying out an inspection on Monday, PWD officials duly notified the staff at the site and asked them to remove the steps as their construction outside the gate was not approved,” he added.

The Delhi Congress was duly notified and asked to demolish it a few days back, he said. “On receiving their consent, we demolished three steps that were constructed on the footpath,” the official said, adding that as per approved standards, steps can be constructed only inside the gate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Delhi Congress spokesperson said the construction of the concrete steps was temporary and their removal is not a matter of conflict. “A few days back, we were intimated by the PWD about the beautification of the footpath and the obstruction that the temporary steps were causing and we informed them that we are happy to cooperate with them,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US