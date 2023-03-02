HamberMenu
Building in north Delhi collapses after blaze, close shave for firefighters

DFS officials said the fire was reported around 11.50 a.m. at the building near Pulbangash metro station on Roshanara Road

March 02, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The firefighting operation at the building on Roshanara Road near Pulbangash metro station on Wednesday.

The firefighting operation at the building on Roshanara Road near Pulbangash metro station on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

A three-storey building collapsed after a fire broke out on Wednesday at north Delhi’s Roshanara Road, where around 100 firefighters had a narrow escape, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

They added that no serious injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

“A call was received around 11.50 a.m. about a fire in a factory at Jaipur Golden Transport and 18 fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire was brought under control after over four-and-a-half hours of the incident but cooling operations will continue till Thursday morning,” said DFS Director Atul Garg.

A police officer said the building near Pulbangash metro station which caught fire also housed the godown and offices of the transport company. “It was so massive that some nearby buildings developed cracks and the residents were evacuated,” he said, adding that the fire was stopped from spreading to nearby buildings.

Another police officer said, “The godown was fifty years old. Due to the fire, water sprayed by fire tenders on all the floors and collapsed at around 3.30 p.m.”

Several of bundles of clothes stored in the godown were destroyed in the blaze, he added.

Noting that legal action is being initiated, the officer said, “Civic agencies like BSES, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Disaster Management, Building Department of MCD, the SDM office, FSL and District Crime Team have been requested to inspect the place as well as the affected residences. The residents whose homes have been damaged and the residents in adjacent building have been requested to vacate their houses.”

