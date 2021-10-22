Building collapses, no one injured

New Delhi

A building collapsed in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Thursday, the police said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaikar said a PCR call was received around 1 p.m. after which a team reached the spot. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said three fire tenders were pressed into service.

The police said that the house owner has been identified as Hos Ram. He had given a contract to one Sanjeev and his brother Pawan to lift the house using jacks. The jacks lost their balance and the building collapsed.

Labourers were away from the site at the time of the incident. The police said that a case under Sections 288 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.