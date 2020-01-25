13 hospitalised, 3 students missing after building collapses in Delhi’s Bhajanpura

At least three students feared trapped after an under construction building collapsed in Bhajanpura area of Shahdara district, said police on Saturday.

According to Delhi Fire Service official, incident happened around 4.15 pm in Gokalpur village in Bhajanpura area when around sixteen students all minors were studying on ground floor of a coaching centre. However, first floor of the building was under construction. All of sudden, roof of under construction portion collapsed and all students on the ground floor got trapped in debris.

“We rescued 13 students from the debris and rushed them to Jag Pravesh Hospital. Three children are still missing. Rescue operations is on,” said Atul Garg, Director (DFS).