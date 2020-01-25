Delhi

13 hospitalised, 3 students missing after building collapses in Delhi’s Bhajanpura

A google map image of Bhajanpura area in Delhi.

A google map image of Bhajanpura area in Delhi.  

more-in

The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

At least three students feared trapped after an under construction building collapsed in Bhajanpura area of Shahdara district, said police on Saturday.

According to Delhi Fire Service official, incident happened around 4.15 pm in Gokalpur village in Bhajanpura area when around sixteen students all minors were studying on ground floor of a coaching centre. However, first floor of the building was under construction. All of sudden, roof of under construction portion collapsed and all students on the ground floor got trapped in debris.

“We rescued 13 students from the debris and rushed them to Jag Pravesh Hospital. Three children are still missing. Rescue operations is on,” said Atul Garg, Director (DFS).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Other States Delhi
New Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 6:16:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/building-collapses-in-bhajanpura/article30652422.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY