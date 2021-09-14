Building collapse leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

NEW DELHI

14 September 2021

The toll could be higher as labourers are feared trapped under debris; rescue operations under way

Two minor boys died and an elderly man is undergoing treatment after a triple-storey building collapsed in north Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi on Monday morning. Rescue operation was under way at the time of filing the report and a few labourers were feared trapped in the building.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg informed that they received a call at 11.50 a.m., after which seven fire tenders were pressed into service. Given the impact of the collapse and fearing people trapped under the debris, National Disaster Response Force, District Disaster Management Authority, Delhi Civil Defence and Central Industrial Security Force also reached with district police and fire department.

The deceased children have been identified as brothers Soumya (12) and Prashant (7), residents of Roshanara Road, and the injured has been identified as Ramji Das Aneja (60), a resident of Malka Ganj and owner of a paan shop.

FIR registered

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse — who was at the spot till the rescue operation was under way — said that an FIR under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings ) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered to investigate the incident.

On the ground floor of the building were two shops – one selling dairy products including milk, cheese and sweets, and another, a paan and currency notes exchange shop. The three floors above the shop were rooms of three houses behind the lane.

Locals said the shop on the ground floor was sold by the owner to another shopkeeper in the lane about a month ago and the new owner had begun repair and renovation about three days ago. Labourers working inside the shop were feared trapped under the debris.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Amit Chaudhary and runs a footwear shop close to the building, said he was at his shop when the incident happened. “Right outside the milk shop, a rickshaw was standing and two boys were sitting inside. Their parents had gone to a grocery shop. They were just crossing the area and stopped on the way. Labourers were working inside the shop. Suddenly, the entire building collapsed and Ram uncle, who was about to step out of his shop, also got stuck under the debris. He was the first person who was rescued. He was severely injured and rushed to the hospital,” he said.

The two children were found hours after, around 2 p.m., he said. They were rushed to the hospital, where they were later declared dead.

Late by seconds

The injured Mr. Aneja’s nephew Sandeep – who had come to pick a few belongings from the debris – said he had met his uncle who told him that he was getting ready to leave the shop when the incident occurred.

“He got late by a few seconds, he told me. He was just leaving for market to buy some articles,” Mr. Sandeep said. Mr. Aneja had lost his wife to COVID-19 three months ago and his son over a year ago to dengue. He takes care of his daughter-in-law and grandson,” Mr. Sandeep said.

Himantica Aneja, a resident of the collapsed building, said her family had been asking the new owner of the shop to stop using the drilling machine. “We kept asking him to consult an expert but he kept dodging us and said that it’s alright. The incident has happened because of his negligence,” she said.

Praveen, a resident of the area, said that most buildings in the locality are nearly 100 years old and do not have concrete iron roofs and foundation. “This area is historic but the buildings are now dilapidated. They demand attention of officials,” he said.

Police said that the shop’s owner has not been found yet but his family is being questioned.

‘Was not dangerous’

Meanwhile, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, in a statement, said that a survey for detection of dangerous buildings and structures was carried out in all six zones of North body before the onset of monsoon season — May – June, 2021. “During this survey 699 properties or structures were found in dangerous condition, and 444 others were identified for carrying out necessary repairs etc. During the survey of Civil Lines Zone, 89 properties were found dangerous whereas, 20 properties were found dangerous in municipal ward No.13, where this unfortunate incident has happened. It is to further informed that out of 20 dangerous properties of this municipal Ward, 09 properties fall on the same road i.e. main road, old Subzi Mandi, where the unfortunate incident happened. However, the said property was not identified as dangerous as it was apparently not found in dangerous condition during the survey. All the Zonal authorities of North body have issued notice u/S 348 of the DMC Act, 1957 to all the identified dangerous buildings,” it said.

However, a thorough survey of the areas will be conducted again in the next 48 hours especially, of the buildings which have been already identified as dangerous. Those buildings which are found at imminent risk after the survey will be vacated by the corporation.

The corporation will also recommend to the government for proper incentive measures for retro-fitting or rehabilitation of such dangerous buildings and the rehabilitation of occupants of the building, it said.