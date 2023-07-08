Building collapse in Ambedkar Nagar: owner booked for negligence

July 08, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

A case of negligence has been filed against the owner of an under-construction building in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, the police said on Friday, a day after the collapse of the structure led to two labourers being trapped under the debris and later rescued.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said a PCR call was received at 4.22 p.m. on Thursday at the Ambedkar Nagar police station about the incident at Dakshinpuri.

“The third and fourth floor of the building had collapsed. Teams of DFS, NDRF, MCD and SDM (Hauz Khas) reached at the spot for the rescue operation. Two persons — Virendra Kumar, 28, and Ankul, 22 — were rescued and sent to AIIMS for treatment,” the DCP added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a senior officer, the building’s owner, Sudhir Pandey, 50, had not taken the requisite permission for the construction.

Legal action under IPC Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been initiated, Ms. Chaudhary said, adding that a probe is under way.

An MCD official said there is no legal provision for the construction work to take place as the building is located in an unauthorised colony. He added that the civic body is preparing to take action under as per the DMC Act.

Geeta, the councillor from the area, said that add-on construction was being done illegally in the building, which houses a private school. “Since this is an unauthorised colony, people keep flouting the rules of MCD and build their properties, many of which are 15-20 years old,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.