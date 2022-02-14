Building collapse: Haryana CM orders structural audit by IIT of residential tower in Chintels Paradiso

State to give temporary accommodation to affected families

State to give temporary accommodation to affected families

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Monday ordered a structural audit of the affected tower of Chintels Paradiso group housing society in Gurugram’s Sector 109 by the Indian Institute of Technology or any other government institute of repute to detect defects in design or workmanship during construction.

Expressing condolences over the loss of lives in the incident, Mr. Lal said some other group housing societies in the vicinity too had shown signs of structural damage at an early stage and the Town and Country Planning Department has been asked to identify these buildings based on the complaints received from the Resident Welfare Associations or any other agency. He said the local administration has been directed to provide alternate temporary accommodation to all affected families of this tower as they were scared to stay.

Two women were killed and several others trapped under the rubble when the floor of a sixth-floor apartment of the 18-storey Chintels Paradiso building collapsed last Thursday evening.

The debris fell right through the subsequent floors to the first floor of the building trapping four members of two families staying on the first and second floors.

Mr. Lal said the Town and Country Planning Department should take action against all directors of Chintels India Limited, Chintels Exports Private Limited, structural engineers, architects and contractors who constructed the residential tower and the resident who had carried out additional construction work on the sixth floor. The police has been asked to register an FIR with immediate effect.

The Chief Minister said the government had now, in principle, decided that apart from the structural engineers appointed by the builders, the Town and Country Planning Department should also get structural audit done by government institutions of repute or by the structural engineers empanelled by them before giving the Occupation Certificate.

Rehabilitation plan

Meanwhile, accused of being indifferent to the frequent complaints about safety of the buildings, the district town and country planning department swung into action on Monday. Gurugram district town planner R.S. Bhath, who visited the society on Monday, held a marathon meeting with the residents and got the approval for a structural audit of the tower from IIT Delhi. “We will be ready with the latest rehabilitation plan by tomorrow and get it done by the builder. We have already got the approval from IIT Delhi for the audit,” Mr. Bhath said

Local residents have also launched a hunger strike demanding a CBI inquiry into the case and arrests of the accused. “Police is being soft with the sections in the FIR. Book them for murder and get an independent inquiry done,” demanded Rakesh Hooda, president of the residents’ welfare association of Chintels Paradiso society.

(with PTI inputs)