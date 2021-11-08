Builder who cheated 13 people of ₹1.34 crore arrested by EOW

New Delhi

08 November 2021 01:52 IST

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a builder for allegedly cheating 13 people, including former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma, to the tune of ₹1.34 crore by luring them into investing with him on the pretext of high returns.

According to R.K. Singh, ACP (EOW), the present case was registered on the complaint of Monika Khattar against the accused, Sameesh Chawla, and his accomplices — his wife Seema Chawla and father Ramesh Chawla — for duping the complainant and 12 others, including Mr. Sharma, in 2017.

“Investigation revealed that Sameesh and his family members used to lure people residing in their vicinity into investing with them. The money was received in cash as well as through banking channels,” the ACP said.

Advertising

Advertising

He added that initially, the accused used to give the victims regular returns for a short period to inculcate the feeling of trust but later, they neither paid the principal amount nor returns.