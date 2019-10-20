Builder told to pay over ₹3L to complainant

A district consumer disputes redressal forum here has directed city-based developer Dreamland Promoters and Consultants to compensate a complainant by paying over ₹3 lakh for not delivering possession of a plot booked by the latter within the stipulated time.
The directions came when city resident Ajit Singh Tanwar moved the consumer panel alleging deficiency on the part of the developer. The Bench said: “We find the developer guilty of deficiency of service and unfair trade practice with directions to the opposite party to handover physical possession of the plot with promised facilities...”
The panel also directed an additional compensation of ₹25,000 for and mental agony caused to the complainant.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.