Builder told to pay over ₹3L to complainant

A district consumer disputes redressal forum here has directed city-based developer Dreamland Promoters and Consultants to compensate a complainant by paying over ₹3 lakh for not delivering possession of a plot booked by the latter within the stipulated time.

The directions came when city resident Ajit Singh Tanwar moved the consumer panel alleging deficiency on the part of the developer. The Bench said: “We find the developer guilty of deficiency of service and unfair trade practice with directions to the opposite party to handover physical possession of the plot with promised facilities...”

The panel also directed an additional compensation of ₹25,000 for and mental agony caused to the complainant.