Delhi

Builder told to pay over ₹3L to complainant

more-in

Consumer panel directs additional compensation of ₹25,000 for mental agony caused to customer

A district consumer disputes redressal forum here has directed city-based developer Dreamland Promoters and Consultants to compensate a complainant by paying over ₹3 lakh for not delivering possession of a plot booked by the latter within the stipulated time.

The directions came when city resident Ajit Singh Tanwar moved the consumer panel alleging deficiency on the part of the developer. The Bench said: “We find the developer guilty of deficiency of service and unfair trade practice with directions to the opposite party to handover physical possession of the plot with promised facilities...”

The panel also directed an additional compensation of ₹25,000 for and mental agony caused to the complainant.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2019 12:57:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/builder-told-to-pay-over-3l-to-complainant/article29747514.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY