Builder arrested for beating up workers

A construction worker and her husband were allegedly beaten up by the builder of the site on Tuesday, the police said. Police

The victim has been identified as Meera Devi (40) from Bihar. “I was sleeping when the builder, Lota Batra, came and kicked me on my back. He then started to abuse me and beat me, asking all of us to leave. He also threw a brick at us,” said Ms. Meera who lived at the site with her husband, three children and another family of four.

The woman said they told the builder that they were unable to find a train to their district on Tuesday and had no other place to stay but he continued to abuse them. He then drove away. Next, the workers called the police for help. She said on Tuesday morning, they were all taken to Chhatarpur station to catch a train to Bihar. “When we reached, we couldn’t find a train to our district after which police dropped us back here,” she said, adding that her wage of ₹9,500 was also pending with the accused.

Sonali Vaid from South Extension II, who lives close to the site, also intervened to help the workers and stayed with them through police proceedings. “No trains for them to go home. Violence and oppression by builders. Where will labourers go?”she said. DCP (South) Atul Thakur said the accused builder has been arrested.