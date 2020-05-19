Delhi

Builder arrested for beating up workers

He did not pay wages, alleges victim

A construction worker and her husband were allegedly beaten up by the builder of the site on Tuesday, the police said. Police

The victim has been identified as Meera Devi (40) from Bihar. “I was sleeping when the builder, Lota Batra, came and kicked me on my back. He then started to abuse me and beat me, asking all of us to leave. He also threw a brick at us,” said Ms. Meera who lived at the site with her husband, three children and another family of four.

The woman said they told the builder that they were unable to find a train to their district on Tuesday and had no other place to stay but he continued to abuse them. He then drove away. Next, the workers called the police for help. She said on Tuesday morning, they were all taken to Chhatarpur station to catch a train to Bihar. “When we reached, we couldn’t find a train to our district after which police dropped us back here,” she said, adding that her wage of ₹9,500 was also pending with the accused.

Sonali Vaid from South Extension II, who lives close to the site, also intervened to help the workers and stayed with them through police proceedings. “No trains for them to go home. Violence and oppression by builders. Where will labourers go?”she said. DCP (South) Atul Thakur said the accused builder has been arrested.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 12:40:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/builder-arrested-for-beating-up-workers/article31627102.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY