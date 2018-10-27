Builder allowed to recover ₹20 lakh from friend

more-in

A Delhi court has allowed a builder to recover ₹20 lakh from a friend who had borrowed the sum for business purposes but failed to repay it.

The borrower was in the dairy business. He had borrowed the money to promote his business, with a promise to repay it within six months. He issued four cheques to the creditor to make the repayment but they were not honoured by the bank concerned.

Thereafter, the builder issued a legal notice asking for the payment and also went to his house to recover the amount but in vain. The builder then filed a recovery suit. The court proceeded in the matter ex parte as the loanee failed to appear in court.

Allowing the suit, District and Sessions Judge, Shahdara district, A.S. Jayachandra said: “The plaintiff is entitled to recover a sum of ₹20 lakh. There is no agreement between the parties with regard to the rate of interest. In these circumstances, the defendant 1 [borrower] and 2 [his company] are liable to pay the nominal rate of interest at 12% per annum from the date of the claim in the legal notice till date of decree and thereafter at 6% on the whole sum till realisation.”