Builder, accomplice arrested for false extortion complaint

New Delhi

09 January 2021 00:11 IST

Accused wanted police protection to get rid of creditors

A builder, along with an accomplice, allegedly hatched a conspiracy to mislead investigators by registering a false complaint of extortion to gain police protection and get rid of creditors, officials said on Friday.

One of the accused, Ashok Yadav (37), who works as a POP contractor for the builder, has been arrested, they added.

Raids were conducted, following which the 40-year-old builder, identified as Gaurav Jain, was arrested on Friday. He cooked up a story and filed a false complaint at Preet Vihar police station in a bid to get rid of his creditors, a police officer said.

According to the police, Mr. Jain is a resident of Preet Vihar in east Delhi. He and his father run a construction business in the name of Sidhshrey Developers Pvt. He did his graduation in B.Sc.(Hons) and also holds an MBA degree. Both he and his father are directors in the said company.

Mr. Jain approached the police with his complaint on December 29 last year, alleging that he had received a letter through courier with an extortion demand of ₹25 lakh and was threatened with life if the money was not paid, the police said.

A case was registered, a database of around 40-45 suspects was prepared and their details were minutely analysed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said.

“During sustained interrogation, one of the suspects, Mr. Yadav, confessed to the crime. He said that he was following Mr. Jain’s directions, who wanted police protection and get rid of his creditors. He also disclosed that Mr. Jain had assured him of big contracts in the future,” he said.

Mr. Yadav had came in contact with the builder in 2011, became a POP contractor and started working for him since then, the police said, adding that a car used in dispatching the courier has been seized.