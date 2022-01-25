Build memorial for heroes of 1857, says Rai

Names of martyred freedom fighters not inscribed at India Gate, says AAP Minister

Names of India’s freedom fighters such as Mangal Pandey, Bahadur Shah Zafar, Tatya Tope and Rani Lakshmibai are not part of India Gate, AAP Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

He requested the Central government to build a memorial for such martyrs in front of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“The Central government has changed the location of the Amar Jawan Jyoti from India Gate to the newly built National War Memorial. There is a debate going on about its pros and cons, but the most important question is hidden,” Mr. Rai said. “India Gate was built by the British in memory of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for them during the First World War. Names of martyrs of our freedom struggle of 1857 are not part of the India Gate,” said Mr. Rai in a video message from the platform — Desh Ki Baat Foundation — founded by him.

“The unfortunate thing is that for 75 years, the Prime Ministers of our country, instead of saluting the martyrs of the freedom struggle, have been offering their salute at the India Gate on Independence Day and Republic Day,” the Minister said.

“I hope that you [PM Narendra Modi] will construct a memorial for the martyred freedom fighters in front of Rashtrapati Bhavan and start a new tradition,” he said.