Buffaloes stolen from dairy

Eight buffaloes belonging to a thirty-year-old man were allegedly stolen from his rented dairy in south-east Delhi’s New Roshanpura right in front of his eyes early on Sunday. The victim, identified as Sompal, said around 10-12 people robbers were involved in the crime and that they also took away ₹15,000 in cash from him and his bike keys.

Tied to chair

According to the victim, a resident of Janakpuri, he was sleeping inside his dairy at 1 a.m. when the incident took place. “I was sleeping in the dairy when 10-12 people entered and beat me black and blue. Then they tied me to a chair and stuffed a cloth inside my mouth while I was bleeding profusely,” he told The Hindu.

The accused then allegedly loaded the buffaloes in a truck leaving Sompal to fend for himself. The victim, however, managed to free himself in 10 minutes despite being injured and ran to call his neighbours. “I called the police who came and lodged my complaint. I met the senior officials on Monday afternoon and I was taken to Rao Tula Ram Memorial hospital for medical examination. However, an FIR was registered on Wednesday,” he said.

Borrowed money

Talking about the losses he incurred, he said each of his buffaloes — who he had dearly named Bhindi, Badi, Jhutiya and so on — were bought on borrowed money. He said they cost him nearly a lakh each and owed ₹5-6 lakh to various people. “They were all of fine breed called Murrah and each used to give me at least 15 litres of milk daily. But for the last three days, my business has been shut,” said Mr. Sompal.

Accused on radar

The police said that they have begun investigating the matter and have also managed to zero in on the accused. “There were 4-5 people who had attacked the dairy owner. We scanned CCTV footage of 55 nearby areas and identified the truck in which buffaloes were loaded and carried,” said a senior police official, adding that they were being taken to Haryana’s Jhajjar district for resale.

The official said that they have registered a case under section 392/34 (robbery) and have set up two teams to investigate the matter.

“Teams with police officials who are well aware of the area have been formed to find the accused, who will soon be under arrest,” said the official.