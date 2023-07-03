ADVERTISEMENT

Buffalo heads recovered from abandoned vehicle in east Delhi

July 03, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

: Two days after the police arrested a man and apprehended a minor for allegedly dropping a severed head of a buffalo near a place of worship in north-east Delhi’s Welcome area, the police recovered an abandoned tempo with severed buffalo heads in east Delhi’s Ghazipur.

A PCR call was received on Saturday afternoon about a vehicle laden with animal flesh being abandoned near Vinod Nagar depot, said a senior police officer.

“When a team reached the spot, it recovered three to four buffalo heads and flesh from the tempo,” DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said. She added that a veterinary doctor had inspected the samples and identified them as belonging to a buffalo.

The police have registered a case under various sections, including IPC 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection).

“We have seized the tempo. We are analysing CCTV footage and trying to identify the accused persons,” she said.

