Budh Nagar garbage dump cleared, library to come up: AAP

May 10, 2023 - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has closed a garbage dump in Budh Nagar and will build a library in its place, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak said on Tuesday.

“The work which the BJP could not do in 15 years, AAP has done within two months of coming to power in the MCD,” AAP’s MCD in-charge said.

He added that for the past 15 years, councillors of the ward who belonged to the BJP did not try to get the garbage dump cleared. Mr. Pathak said people had complained about the dumping before the MCD elections and AAP had promised to resolve the issue if elected to power.