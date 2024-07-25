Budget unfair to Delhi, Punjab: AAP; Centre spent ₹5.5 lakh crore on Capital in 11 years, says BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continued to attack the Centre over the Union Budget and alleged that Delhi and Punjab had been treated unfairly. In response, the BJP claimed that the Central government had spent more than ₹5.5 lakh crore on the Capital over the past 11 years under various subheads and special schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference, AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said, “You (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) have discriminated against Delhi and Punjab because the governments in these States are not run by your allies.” He added that Mr. Modi seemed to have made the Budget to save his government.

Mr. Pathak alleged that the BJP government considers the interests of the corporates but is not concerned about the plight of farmers and youth or about the education and health sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Forget about giving the minimum support price guarantee to farmers, you have reduced their fertiliser subsidy,” he added.

Countering the AAP leader, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the Budget benefits every segment of society, including the youth, women, farmers and traders.

“AAP accused the Central government of reducing the budgetary allocation for health. But this year, the budget for the sector has increased by 12.59%. Similarly, the allocation for all Central government hospitals in Delhi, including AIIMS, has seen a nearly 10% jump,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the Centre had earmarked ₹53,000 crore for Delhi Metro, which transports 63 lakh people daily.

“The Central government has made significant investments in the housing sector in Delhi-NCR. Unfortunately, the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are not reaching the city’s poor because the [Arvind] Kejriwal government has not implemented it,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

Delhi BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, the national secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders, said it was for the first time that the Union Budget had focused on employment, women, youth, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.