Budget takes care of every section of society: Smriti Irani

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Monday termed the Union Budget as one which takes care of every section of the society and “will further strengthen the foundation of the country in every field”.
Ms. Irani was speaking at a discussion organised by the Delhi BJP and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
‘Nobody slept hungry’
State BJP president Adesh Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, former State president and MLA Vijender Gupta, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Sanjay Aggarwal were among those in attendance.
“The Prime Minister ensured nobody slept hungry during the critical time of the pandemic and the government provided free ration to the poor,” she said.
The Minister also took a dig at the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, saying that one party was engaged only in promoting the identity of one family, while the other party was busy ensuring it does not honour its own promises.
“Congress is today opposing farm laws while its own government in Punjab has made provision for contract farming there,” she alleged.
Mr. Gupta alleged that work and projects that should have been completed by the Delhi government are now done by the Union government such as construction of a biopark and development of jhuggi jhopri clusters.
