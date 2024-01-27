GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Budget session of Delhi Assembly from Feb. 15-20

It will be the first budget presentation by Atishi, who was given the finance portfolio last year

January 27, 2024 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister Atishi’s office said the file to convene this proposed budget session has been sent to the Lieutenant-Governor for approval.

Finance Minister Atishi’s office said the file to convene this proposed budget session has been sent to the Lieutenant-Governor for approval. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly is likely to be held from February 15-20, where the annual budget for 2024-25 will be presented. The budget is likely to focus on education, health, electricity, water, roads, and infrastructure.

“In a recently convened meeting, Delhi’s Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal to convene a budget session for the fiscal year 2024-25 in February, commencing from February 15-20. The file to convene this proposed budget session has been sent to the Lieutenant-Governor for approval. This reflects the government’s priorities and vision for the capital city,” Finance Minister Atishi’s office said in a statement.

It will be the first budget presentation by Ms. Atishi, who was given the finance portfolio last year. Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena will address the House on the first day of the budget session and the outcome budget (report card of government) will be tabled the next day.

The budget will also give special attention to crucial areas such as water, roads, urban development, and various developmental projects. “These aspects have been identified as top priorities for the forthcoming fiscal year, reflecting the government’s proactive approach towards addressing the diverse needs of the city and its residents. There is also an expectation of substantial allocation of funds for various developmental projects within Delhi,” the statement said.

