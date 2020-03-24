Budget proposes ₹3,723 cr. for unauthorised colonies

The Delhi government, in its budget presented by Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, has proposed an outlay of ₹3,723 crore for the development of unauthorised colonies and slum clusters,.

“Development works have been completed or are in progress in 1,281 colonies of 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Development work in all colonies will be completed by the end of 2020-21,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The AAP-led Delhi government also announced that a budget of ₹400 crore was allocated for a proposed “Chief Minister Local Area Development” scheme, meant to supplement the general development works at the local level.

This will be in addition to the ₹450 crore allocated for the “Mukhyamantri Sadak Punrothan Yojana”.

Mr. Sisodia also said that the government had notified the “Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna” under which the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), being the nodal agency, was to take up in situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers “by providing “pucca” houses as promised by the government under the “Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan” prior to elections”.

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced allocation of ₹100 crore to the “CM Mohalla Suraksha Yojana” scheme in a bid to “take care of the safety and security of people in every nook and corner” of the city.

The government will also provide “neat and clean environment” in slums and JJ clusters by providing street lights to remove dark spots and augment the existing street lights.

In the outcome budget presented, the Delhi government said that ₹902 crore had been allocated “exclusively for roads, repairing, widening of drains and construction of new drains” in unauthorised colonies.

“The DSIIDC has completed improvement work in 59 colonies at a cost of ₹279 crore and has already awarded work for 116 colonies at a total cost of ₹462 crore,” it said.