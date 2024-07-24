Budget is intended to promote educational institutes’ privatisation, say DU professors

Soon after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech on Tuesday, announced financial support for students in getting loans up to ₹10 lakh for higher education, some Delhi University professors expressed concerns over the “privatisation of public institutions”. The teachers said the Centre should have worked towards providing grants and lowering fees instead of forcing students to take loans.

Announcing the financial support, Ms. Sitharaman said the government will provide e-vouchers to 1 lakh students every year, through which their loans will be subsidised by 3%.

Megh Raj, general secretary of the Congress’s teachers’ wing, the Indian National Teachers Congress, said, “Due to a shortfall in the University Grants Commission’s funding, universities are increasing their fees drastically. As a result, students are being forced to take loans. Instead of providing loan facilities, the Centre should focus on reducing the fees of educational institutes.”

Delhi University professor Maya John said the move will push more students towards taking out loans.

The teachers’ body of AAP, Academics for Action and Development and Delhi Teachers’ Association, said the Union Budget had failed “the expectations of fund-starved higher education institutions”.

