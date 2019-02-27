Budget for transport ‘doubled’, ₹100 crore for e-vehicle policy

The Delhi budget for the upcoming fiscal includes an allocation of ₹100 crore for the implementation of its e-vehicle policy as part of the State Electric Vehicle Fund.

Presenting the budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia proposed an outlay of ₹1,807 crore for implementation of various schemes, programmes and projects of the Transport Department in 2019-20.

“This allocation is almost double the revised estimate of 2018-19,” Mr. Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

Battery electric vehicles

He said vehicles contribute to approximately 40% emission of PM 2.5 in the Capital.

To resolve the problem, the government has formulated a draft electric vehicle policy to promote the use of battery electric vehicles (BEV) in Delhi, he said.

“Under this policy, our efforts are to have 25% of BEVs among newly registered vehicles by 2024. I am proposing ₹100 crore for constituting the State Electric Vehicle Fund in 2019-20,” he said.

The Delhi government has also earmarked ₹50 crore from the fund of environment compensation charge for the State Electric Vehicle Fund, he said.

4,000 new buses

Mr. Sisodia said the government was endeavouring to strengthen the public transport system by inducting 4,000 new buses, including 1000 e-buses, under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the cluster scheme run by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System.

The process to procure 1,000 low-floor AC electric buses has started, he added.

“I am happy to inform that these buses will be operational in different phases from the next financial year,” he said.

At the moment, the DTC runs 3,882 buses on 557 routes carrying about 31 lakh passengers per day. Over 12 lakh passengers used 1,789 cluster buses daily. The budget also allocated ₹150 crore for construction of bus depots and terminals and ₹50 crore for 1397 new bus queue shelters in Delhi.

In addition, the Delhi Metro’s Phase IV was allocated ₹500 crore as part of the Capital’s share.