B.Tech in Materials Engineering at IIT-Delhi from this year

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Thursday announced the launch of a new undergraduate programme, B.Tech in Materials Engineering. Students qualifying JEE (Advanced) and choosing IIT-Delhi will be eligible for this programme. The new programme will be offered by the Institute’s Materials Science and Engineering Department and there will be 40 seats this year.

Josemon Jacob, head of Department of Materials Science and Engineering said: “The development, selection and processing of materials are central to any engineering advancement. The UG programme in Materials Engineering is designed to equip the students with the necessary knowledge and skills to cater to all industrial sectors that require knowledge in material design and engineering.”

He added that graduates of this programme will be poised to enter the aerospace, manufacturing, defence, oil & gas, automotive and petrochemicals industry.