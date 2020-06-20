BSF officer killed in road accident

New Delhi

A 55-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of the BSF died after he was allegedly hit by a speeding bike near Daryaganj police station, the police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as A.K. Pal. The incident took place on Thursday on Outer Ring Road, when he was crossing the road, they said.

“Pal was rushed to a hospital and succumbed to the injuries during treatment,” DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said. On Thursday, he was posted outside IP Estate police station along with 11 others. He was supposed to reach there by 2 p.m., police said.

A case has been registered and the accused was arrested, the police added.

In another accident at Punjabi Bagh, locals claimed that a DTC bus with failed brakes rammed into cars and two-wheelers and stopped only after hitting an electricity pole.

The police reached the location and the injured were rushed to AIIMS. The injured are currently out of danger. An FIR has been registered at Punjabi Bagh police station in the matter.