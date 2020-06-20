BSF officer killed in road accident

A 55-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of the BSF died after he was allegedly hit by a speeding bike near Daryaganj police station, the police said on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as A.K. Pal. The incident took place on Thursday on Outer Ring Road, when he was crossing the road, they said.
“Pal was rushed to a hospital and succumbed to the injuries during treatment,” DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said. On Thursday, he was posted outside IP Estate police station along with 11 others. He was supposed to reach there by 2 p.m., police said.
A case has been registered and the accused was arrested, the police added.
In another accident at Punjabi Bagh, locals claimed that a DTC bus with failed brakes rammed into cars and two-wheelers and stopped only after hitting an electricity pole.
The police reached the location and the injured were rushed to AIIMS. The injured are currently out of danger. An FIR has been registered at Punjabi Bagh police station in the matter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath