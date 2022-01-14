BSF Deputy Commandant, 3 others arrested for cheating

Several people were duped to the tune of ₹125 cr.

A Deputy Commandant of Border Security Force has been arrested along with his three accomplices, including his wife and sister, for allegedly duping several people to the tune of ₹125 crore with the false promise to help them procure contract for road construction and solar energy projects at National Security Guards complex in Manesar.

The police claimed to have recovered ₹13.81 crore in cash and six luxury cars from the possession of the four accused identified as Praveen Yadav, his wife Mamta, sister Ritu Raj Yadav and another accomplice Dinesh.

Ritu Raj is a branch manager at a private bank in Gurugram and had helped Praveen to open fake bank accounts to deposit the ill-gotten money, said the police.

It was purportedly revealed during the interrogation of the accused that Praveen hatched the conspiracy to cheat people to make good the losses suffered in the share market. Praveen, the mastermind, was deployed at NSG, Gurugram, on deputation till last year and was in-charge of the construction work at the complex. He came in contact with the contractors during his stint in NSG and hatched the conspiracy to cheat people with the false promise to help them procure contracts.

He had also registered a firm with his wife and sisters as its directors as part of his conspiracy to commit fraud. He transfered the ill-gotten money to the fake bank accounts and then to the accounts of his firm. Praveen posed as an IPS officer and drive around in luxury cars to influence his targets.

The Gurugram police had received four different complaints with the complainants alleging that the accused had duped them of several crores in the name of helping them get contracts. A case was registered and a Special Investigation Team was constituted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, Preetpal Sangwan.