Delhi

BSES worker held for sexual harassment

A 32-year-old BSES employee was arrested for allegedly flashing his private part to a minor girl in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, the police said on Sunday.

They said they received information at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday about the incident.

“The police then reached the spot following which the complainant said her six-year-old daughter was standing near door where one person from BSES committed the crime,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur.

A case was then registered under Section 354A of IPC and 12 POCSO Act and accused Raju from Hauz Rani, was nabbed.

“...the service of the accused has been terminated by his employer...,” said a BSES spokesperson.

