BSES worker dies due to electrocution in Delhi’s Dwarka

A 50-year-old Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) employee died of electrocution while repairing an electric pole in Dwarka, the police said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Mohan Garden police station received a PCR call which reported that a man, identified as Ram Naval, had been injured after he was electrocuted around 9.30 a.m. Police staff reached the ESI Basai Darapur Hospital, where the deceased was admitted, to find him in a critical state.

“Doctors said that Naval fell from a pole about 15 ft high after he got electrocuted. He was then referred to Ayushman Hospital in Dwarka Sector 10, where he was declared brought dead,” a senior police officer said.

An investigation is under way and his body has been shifted to Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital for postmortem, the officer said.

