BSES warns against using metal-coated kite string

The BSES discom on Tuesday issued an advisory asking people not to fly kites near electrical installations, as metal-coated kite string can lead to “trippings” and electrocutions.

The discom said that while flying kite is an integral part of Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, the activity can potentially be hazardous and even fatal.

“The widespread use of metal coated manjha – being a good conductor of electricity – poses a great danger not only to the person flying the kite, but may also disrupt electricity supply. Each year, there are several instances on this count that disrupt power supply and cause damage to power equipment,” BSES said in a statement.

A BSES spokesperson said: “People should enjoy kite flying, but they should do it responsibly. We advise residents not to fly kites near electrical installations, including overhead cables and certainly avoid using metal or metal coated manjha.” Tripping of just one 33/66 KV overhead line can disrupt power supply to over 10,000 residents of an area and tripping of a single 11 KV line to over 2,500 residents and can cause damage to electrical equipment and life.


