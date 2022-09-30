BSES to provide ‘tatkal’ electricity connections for pujas

ADVERTISEMENT

To tackle air pollution during the festival season, power discom BSES on Thursday said it will provide temporary electricity connections for puja pandals, Deepavali melas, Ramlilas and weddings in the Capital under a “tatkal” scheme. The move will help avoid the use of diesel generators that are often used for power supply at such events.

“Under the scheme, a consumer will be able to get a temporary connection the same day of applying and completing the requisite formalities. Normally, it can take up to seven days for a temporary connection,” a BSES official said.

The BSES said the scheme is the discom’s way of joining the celebrations and tackling air pollution in Delhi. “To ensure reliable power supply during festivals, BSES discoms are undertaking several measures, including putting its operations and maintenance teams on high alert,” the official said.