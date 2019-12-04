BSES ready for power demand in the Capital during winter

Electricity discom BSES on Tuesday said that power demand during the winter was expected to reach 4,700 MW and consumers can expect to get reliable power supply with arrangements made for the same.
‘Load forecasting’ with the help statistical solutions as well as machine learning had been carried out to ensure optimal power purchase, it said. Additionally ‘power banking’ arrangements with neighbouring States had been made to supply BSES with surplus power during the winter which would help meet load requirements during the summer, a BSES spokesperson said.
