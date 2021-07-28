BSES looks towards greener energy

After inking agreements to procure 510 MW of solar and hybrid power at less that ₹2.50/unit, BSES discoms in the city plan to progressively increase its share of green energy.

Sources in the discom said that by 2024, it aims to rely on green energy for 50% of its long-term power arrangements. The company recently became the first discom in Delhi to procure hybrid power.

“By financial year 2023-24, 3,300 MW of ‘green’ power will be operationalised by BSES and will power-the national capital. Of this, 2291 MW will be pure play renewable, comprising of solar, wind and waste to energy and around 1000 MW, hydro. Translated into percentage terms, 36% of its long-term arrangements will comprise pure play renewable energy and 16%, hydro power, totalling 52%,” a source at the discom said. At present, around 22% of BSES’s energy comprises green power. This green power is expected to help in substantial reduction in carbon emissions as well.