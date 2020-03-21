Delhi

BSES lineman electrocuted

A 32-year-old line man was electrocuted on Friday in North-East Delhi’ Harsh Vihar. A senior police officer said that the victim has been identified as Ramlal, a resident of Kabir Nagar who worked as a lineman with the BSES.

The victim’s colleague Devendra Kumar told the police that on Friday, they had gone to Saboli Extension to fix a light connection. When Ramlal climbed up the pole, he allegedly asked the helper if the current had been switched off to which he said yes. But, while fixing, the victim touched a wire which still had current in it.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case on charges of negligence.

