BSES discoms ink green power agreement

It will procure 510 MW of solar and bundled hybrid power for Delhi

The BSES discoms on Tuesday said that it has inked a Power Sale Agreements with SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) to procure 510 MW of solar and bundled hybrid power for Delhi.

It said that it was committed to a green and sustainable future and was looking towards the sun and the wind for powering Delhi.

“Reliance Infrastructure led BSES discoms have become the first discom in Delhi and among only a handful in the country to procure hybrid power. Hybrid power is a bundled mix of solar and wind power, wherein one component is at least 33% of the contracted capacity,” the BSES said in a statement.

It added that in hybrid power, both the sources of power are co-located at the same location and the pooled power is injected into the electricity system at the same point.

The agreement has been signed for a period of 25 years and the solar and hybrid power is expected to be available 18 months after signing of the agreement at a very competitive tariff of ₹2.44 per unit for solar and ₹2.48 per unit for hybrid, determined through an e auction, the BSES said.